California Gov. Newsom pre-deploys firefighting resources to Southern California ahead of fire weather

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pre-deployed firefighting resources to Southern California ahead of potential fire weather in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and heat advisory in parts of Southern California as gusty winds and hot temperatures are expected to impact residents.

Newsom has directed state first responders to take early and proactive steps to protect communities.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has approved the pre-deployment of 129 personnel and resources to Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Weather officials are warning about the increased fire danger caused by Santa Ana winds and low humidity. Temperatures in some areas are expected to reach over 90 degrees with winds between 15 and 30 mph and gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

The governor's predeployment includes:

10 fire engines

3 water tenders

3 helicopters

3 hand crews

3 dispatchers with 107 support personnel

"These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, mitigating the potential impact of new fires and other critical incidents," Newsom's office said. "This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California's emergency response strategy, reducing response times and ensuring resources are available when they are needed most."

Newsom said CAL FIRE remains at peak staffing at all units within the impacted region. He added that they are equipped with the full use of both state-owned air assets and exclusive-use aircraft to respond to new fires if they spark.