Red flag warning in effect for parts of Ventura County as gusty Santa Ana winds expected

The first Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to impact Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the fire danger in critical areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of Ventura County due to gusty winds and very low humidity. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The NWS says northeast winds could be between 15 and 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Weather officials predict the strongest winds will occur late on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Humidity levels will fall between 8 and 15% on Tuesday and then between 5 to 10% on Wednesday.

The NWS has also issued a heat advisory for a portion of Southern California for high temperatures. The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat illness, particularly in sensitive populations including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.

CBS LA issued a Next Weather Alert ahead of the heat and wind to prepare communities. The alert is in effect for all communities except deserts until Wednesday.