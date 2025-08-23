Sex offender arrested in Burbank for second time in two months for allegedly sniffing women

A registered sex offender was arrested for the second time in a month for allegedly harassing women by sniffing them, Burbank police said.

Calese Carron Crowder, 38, of Glendale, was arrested on Wednesday at around 10:45 p.m., according to BPD. Details surrounding the incident remain scarce as the investigation continues.

He was booked at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and has remained behind bars since, court records show.

Calese Carron Crowder, who was arrested for harassing a woman by sniffing her at a Burbank store for the second time in two months. Glendale Police Department

Crowder was arrested in late July, when officers were sent to the Nordstrom Rack in the 1600 block of N. Victory Place after receiving reports of a suspicious individual roaming the women's department. They were told that he sexually harassed a female customer.

He was arrested a short distance away from the store after police arrived.

"While in the women's section, the suspect was observed following a female customer, crouching near her, and engaging in lewd behavior by inappropriately sniffing her buttocks," said a news release from police at the time.

Crowder is a registered sex offender who is currently on parole. He has a history of similar crimes dating back to 2021 in Glendale and Burbank, including an incident that went viral after a woman posted a video of him sniffing her on TikTok.

The video was posted shortly after Crowder was arrested for prowling outside of a Glendale home. At the same time, the wife of NBA star and former Laker Robert Horry took to social media and said that he had also allegedly stalked their daughter.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show that Crowder previously served time for a number of crimes, including possession of a controlled substance, burglary and robbery. Most recently, he was jailed in July of 2024 for attempted first-degree burglary. Though he was sentenced to three years, he received pre-sentencing credit for time served and engaged in credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated, and he was released to parole supervision in June of 2025.