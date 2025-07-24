Watch CBS News
Sex offender arrested after allegedly sniffing women at Burbank store

The Burbank Police Department arrested a registered sex offender after he allegedly sniffed women's buttocks at a local department store.

Officers arrested Calese Carron Crowder, 38, on July 22. The department said he is a registered sex offender on parole and has a history of similar arrests for lewd conduct in Glendale and Burbank since 2021. In 2023, the Glendale Police Department arrested Crowder after he was allegedly peeping into a Glendale family's home. 

Crowder also gained national infamy after a TikToker recorded him allegedly sniffing her while at a Burbank Barnes & Noble. 

The Burbank City Attorney's Office filed one count of loitering with intent to commit a crime against Crowder for the latest incident. He's being held on a $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Burbank police said they arrested Crowder after receiving reports of a suspicious man lingering around the women's section at a Nordstrom Rack in the Burbank Empire Center. However, when officers arrived, witnesses told them Crowder had already left the store. 

Police searched through the shopping center and found Crowder inside a nearby Walmart. 

Surveillance cameras captured Crowder moving through various departments and stopping in the women's section, according to police. Investigators said the footage showed Crowder crouching near a woman and sniffing her buttocks while in the women's section. 

Detectives asked anyone with information on the case to contact the department's Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210. 

