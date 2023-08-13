Watch CBS News
Prowler arrested by police in Glendale

Glendale police announced the arrest of a man who they believe was peeping and prowling at a Glendale home last weekend, while children were present. 

Calese Carron Crowder. Glendale Police Department

Calese Carron Crowder, 47, was arrested on suspicion of last Sunday's incident, as well as several other related cases, said Glendale Police Department Sergeant Victor Jackson. 

"In the most recent incident, Crowder is accused of peeping into the occupied residence of a Glendale family," Jackson said. "The family, including children, were home at the time of the incident. Glendale police patrol officers were quickly dispatched, and the Detective Bureau continued their investigation this week."

Crowder is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday. 

Investigators ask anyone else who believes they were victimized to contact them at (818) 548-4911. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 9:17 PM

