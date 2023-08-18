Sex offender accused of sniffing women at Burbank Barnes and Noble arrested again

Man accused of sniffing women at Burbank Barnes and Noble arrested once again

Glendale police arrested a 37-year-old man accused of sniffing women at a Barnes and Noble once again.

For the second time in a week, Calese Crowder found himself in handcuffs after initially facing charges of peeping on a Glendale family's home while their children were home.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Crowder pleaded no contest to the prowling charge and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail. The 37-year-old was also ordered to enter a sexual impulse rehabilitation program.

However, days into his sentence Crowder was released from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department custody with the stipulation that he register as a sex offender with his local police department.

He did not comply with this order.

Because of this, Glendale police arrested him — six days after his initial arrest.

Crowder gained national infamy after a TikToker caught him allegedly sniffing her while at a Barnes and Noble in Burbank. After posting the video, other women came forward accusing Crowder of doing the same thing to them.

He is scheduled to appear in court, for the second time this week, on Friday. Crowder is currently in Glendale City Jail with a $20,000 bail.