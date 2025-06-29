Cable Fire, burning near the Lake Fire in San Bernardino County, also prompts evacuations

Just a day after the nearly 500-acre Lake Fire ripped through brush near Silverwood Lake, firefighters once again issued evacuation orders for another San Bernardino County community on Sunday.

The Cable Fire, which was reported at around 3:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of Martin Ranch Road and Cable Lane in the Cable Canyon area, has burned about 13 acres, according to San Bernardino County firefighters.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area of Martin Ranch Road north of West Meyers, while an evacuation warning was issued south of W. Meyers Road to Little League Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the fire is unclear. No injuries have been reported but crews said that there was an immediate threat to structures in the area.

The blaze is one of many that erupted across the Inland Empire over the weekend. Aside from the Lake Fire, San Bernardino County crews were also dispatched to the Smiley Fire, which engulfed more than 80 acres before they gained control on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Wolf Fire broke out near Banning, quickly scorching over 800 acres, while the Mandalay Fire forced evacuation orders for dozens of homes in Riverside and the Mindy Fire engulfed dozens of acres in remote Riverside County near Aguanga.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.