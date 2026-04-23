Burbank double-stabbing suspect charged with murder for killing 1st-grade teacher, wounding her daughter

A 30-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a first-grade teacher to death and wounded her daughter at their Burbank home on Monday night was charged with murder.

Sergio Meza Fraire was additionally charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The murder charge includes a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

"It is further alleged that the defendant personally used a deadly weapon, a knife, in the commission of the murder and attempted murder and personally inflicted great bodily injury upon the attempted murder victim," the DA's Office said.

He is scheduled for arraignment later Thursday.

Fraire was arrested on Monday night, just hours after the incident in the 2800 block of N. Brighton Street, according to Burbank police. The stabbings were reported at around 6 a.m. that morning, when police say one of the victims called 911.

Upon arrival, officers found two women suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where 59-year-old Arti Varma was later pronounced dead. Her daughter, 25-year-old Meera Varma, was hospitalized after undergoing surgery and was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

Though Fraire remained at large most of Monday, police tracked him to a home in the 500 block of E. Palm Avenue in Burbank, where he was believed to be staying, later that night. He was arrested by a SWAT team at around 10 p.m. and has remained behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail since, authorities said.

Sergio Fraire, the man arrested in connection with a double-stabbing in Burbank early Monday, April 20, 2026. Burbank Police Department

Police said that they collected evidence connected to the stabbings at the Palm Avenue home, including a knife they believe was used in the incident.

While the investigation into the motive and possible connection between the suspect and the victims continues, CBS LA has learned through a property records search that someone with the same surname as the suspect also works at the elementary school where Arti Varma worked. Police have not yet indicated that this connection played a role in the alleged crime.

The Burbank Unified School District confirmed on Monday that Arti Varma was a first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School.

"Ms. Varma was a deeply valued member of the Burbank Unified community. She was known not only for her dedication to teaching, but for the care, warmth, and passion she brought to her work every day," BUSD said in a statement. "Her commitment to her students, her colleagues, and the Bret Harte Elementary School community was evident in the relationships she built and the lasting impact she had on the lives of those she served. Her loss is felt profoundly across our District."

She is the second Bret Harte Elementary School teacher to have been killed in recent years. In May 2024, 57-year-old Karyn Lombardo was found dead inside her Burbank home. Her 25-year-old son was arrested in connection with her death.

Her daughter, Meera, is a well-regarded mental health advocate who works with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is known for her work with Oprah Winfrey and the family of former President Joe Biden.

Anyone who knows more about the stabbing was asked to contact Burbank PD at 818-238-3210.