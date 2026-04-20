Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect at large after Burbank double stabbing

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are searching for a suspect after two people were stabbed inside of a single-family home on Monday morning.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street around 6 a.m. on reports of a double stabbing. 

Upon arrival, officers found two victims. They were both transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

As of 7:50 a.m., it's not yet clear if the suspect is a family member, unrelated or unknown to the victims. The suspect remains at large, according to Burbank PD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue