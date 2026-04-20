Suspect at large after Burbank double stabbing

Authorities are searching for a suspect after two people were stabbed inside of a single-family home on Monday morning.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street around 6 a.m. on reports of a double stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims. They were both transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

As of 7:50 a.m., it's not yet clear if the suspect is a family member, unrelated or unknown to the victims. The suspect remains at large, according to Burbank PD.

The investigation remains ongoing.