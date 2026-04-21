Man arrested after stabbing death of Burbank teacher

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double stabbing left a Burbank elementary teacher dead and her daughter hospitalized, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Burbank Police Department said 59-year-old Arti Varma died from her injuries suffered Monday morning after her and her daughter were stabbed.

Arti Varma CBS LA

Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street at about 6 a.m. following reports of the double stabbing. Upon arrival, they found Varma and her 25-year-old daughter suffering from stab wounds.

The suspect fled the scene and remained at large for most of the day.

The ensuing investigation included interviewing witnesses, canvassing for evidence and examining surveillance video, police said. They later identified Sergio Fraire as the person of interest.

Burbank PD later sent a SWAT team to serve a search warrant at a residence on the 500 block of East Palm Avenue. Fraire, believed to be staying in that residence, was taken into custody and further evidence was collected.

Sergio Fraire, 30, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Burbank PD

Fraire was then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

It's still unclear whether Fraire had a relationship with Varma or her daughter. The motive remains under investigation.

CBS LA has since confirmed that Varma was a first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank.

It's the second alleged murder of a teacher of Harte Elementary in recent years. In May 2024, kindergarten teacher Karyn Lombardo was found dead in her home. Her then-25-year-old son was later charged with murder.