Burbank elementary school teacher found dead at home, adult son arrested

A Burbank elementary school teacher was found dead in her home Tuesday night and her 25-year-old son was arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

Karyn Lombardo, 57, had been with Burbank Unified for just over 30 years and for the most of her career, she taught at Bret Harte Elementary.

Police and paramedics arrived at Lombardo's Burbank home around 10 p.m. Tuesday "regarding an unconscious female."

Burbank police said officers and paramedics found Lombardo unconscious and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband and adult son also live in the home.

Karyn Lombardo, 57, taught at Bret Harte Elementary. Burbank Unified School District

Kyle Lombardo, her son, was arrested "based on information obtained and evidence at the scene revealing he caused her death during an altercation in the family home," police said. "There are no outstanding suspects or any danger to the community."

Kyle Lombardo was booked on suspicion of murder and was held on $2 million bail. No other details have been released at this time.

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent, John M. Paramo said Karyn Lombardo's impact and loss on the community will be felt citywide.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Lombardo's family and friends and all those whose lives were forever changed for the better by her tireless dedication and service to the youth of Burbank," Paramo said.