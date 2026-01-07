Burbank police release footage from shootout with alleged gang member

Newly released body camera footage shows the deadly shootout between the Burbank Police Department and an alleged gang member in November.

The hours-long incident started at about 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 when an officer pulled over a white SUV on the 5 Freeway on-ramp in the 2400 block of Buena Vista St.

During the traffic stop, the driver told the officer that he did not have a driver's license. The officer also spoke to a passenger, 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, who also said he did not have an ID on him.

The officer directed both men to exit the SUV as his backup arrived. The additional officer asked Alas whether he had any weapons on him. Alas denied that he had any weapons and ran through a maintenance door along the freeway's sound wall.

After locating handgun ammunition in the SUV, Burbank PD used a helicopter and police dog named Spike to locate Alas along a steep embankment along the freeway.

At about 8 p.m., Alas shot and killed Spike after the K-9 found him hiding in dense brush along the sound wall, prompting an hours-long standoff between officers and Alas.

After about three hours of trying to get Alas to surrender, officers used a water hose from an armored vehicle to flush him out. Alas responded with a volley of gunfire that struck the armored vehicle and ran away before officers returned fire.

The Burbank Police Department also shared a security camera video from the deadly shootout. Burbank PD

After being struck by gunfire, Alas fell to the ground but refused to surrender. Officers shot and killed Alas after he pointed his handgun at them. Investigators found an unserialized handgun, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun."

Burbank police said Alas was a documented gang member with several arrests for weapons-related charges. They added that he had a prior arrest in 2010 for illegally re-entering the United States after being deported.