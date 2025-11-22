Watch CBS News
Local News

5 Freeway in Burbank shut down after suspect shoots police K9

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A portion of the 5 Freeway in Burbank was closed on Saturday night due to a shooting in the area, police said. 

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. near northbound lanes of the freeway near the Buena Vista Street offramp, Burbank police officers told CBS Los Angeles. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but police said that a BPD K9 was shot by a suspect who police were trying to apprehend. 

It's unclear if any arrests have been made. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the investigation, where a long line of traffic continued to grow due to the investigation. It's unclear if drivers were being rerouted from the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue