5 Freeway in Burbank shut down after suspect shoots police K9

A portion of the 5 Freeway in Burbank was closed on Saturday night due to a shooting in the area, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. near northbound lanes of the freeway near the Buena Vista Street offramp, Burbank police officers told CBS Los Angeles.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but police said that a BPD K9 was shot by a suspect who police were trying to apprehend.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the investigation, where a long line of traffic continued to grow due to the investigation. It's unclear if drivers were being rerouted from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.