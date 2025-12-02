Burbank police dog Spike to be honored with memorial and procession

The Burbank police dog Spike will be remembered and honored in a Wednesday memorial ceremony and procession after he was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.

K-9 Spike died after being shot multiple times by a suspect who fled from police during a routine traffic stop on Nov. 22.

As Burbank Police Department officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the Buena Vista Street offramp to the northbound lanes of the freeway, a man jumped out of the passenger seat, ran to the onramp, and fled over an embankment wall into the nearby neighborhood.

A search for the suspect using a helicopter and K-9 Spike ensued. The suspect shot Spike multiple times, and the dog was pronounced dead at a local emergency veterinarian.

Spike, a Burbank police K-9, was shot and killed by a man during a traffic stop on the 5 Freeway on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2025. Officers later shot and killed the man following a standoff. Burbank Police Department

In an attempt to get the suspect to surrender, police fired less-than-lethal munitions, and he opened fire on police, striking several police cars. Officers fired back, and the suspect died at the scene. Authorities said his handgun was recovered.

"Spike's actions during the incident were heroic and undoubtedly protected the lives of officers and community members," the Burbank Police Department wrote in a news release.

The formal memorial ceremony honoring Spike's service, sacrifice, and dedication takes place on Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m. in front of the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters. The procession will begin at the Burbank Animal Shelter and conclude at the station, where Chief Rafael Quintero and Mayor Nikki Perez will deliver remarks.

"Spike was an intelligent and devoted partner, known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving," a BPD social media post stated.

The public is invited to attend the ceremonies on Wednesday.