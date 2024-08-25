Brush fire in Lake Elsinore spurs mandatory evacuation orders

Firefighters Sunday were battling a brush fire in Lake Elsinore that has prompted the closure of Ortega Highway in both directions.

Cal-Fire said the 100-acre Tenaja Fire has also prompted the mandatory evacuation of the Tenaja Truck Trail. An evacuation warning has been issued for El Carissa Village.

A reception and care site for evacuated residents and small pets was being established at Lakeside High School, which is located at 32593 Riverside Drive in Lake Elsinore.

Large animals that have been evacuated can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.