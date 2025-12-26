Weather officials investigating possible Boyle Heights tornado on Christmas Day

National Weather Service officials said that they were investigating a possible tornado that caused damage in Boyle Heights on Christmas Day.

In a social media post on Friday, NWS said that they would be sending a team of investigators to "conduct a storm survey" to investigate the damage associated with a "possible weak tornado" that happened early Thursday.

They didn't specify exactly when the potential weather phenomenon occurred or where in Boyle Heights it happened.

"This storm survey will be coordinated with LA City EMD," the post said.

If investigators do determine that a tornado touched down, it would be one of just several to have occurred in the Los Angeles area over the last few years.

Most recently, an EF0 tornado touched down in the Pico Rivera neighborhood in March 2025. A few weeks earlier, a tornado caused damage at a Ventura County mobile home park.

Weather investigators use a system called the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine a tornado's rating. The number, which ranges from EF0 to EF5, is categorized based on the estimated wind speeds during the incident and the resulting damage.

EF0 tornadoes see winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour, while EF5 tornadoes see winds reach speeds over 200 miles per hour.