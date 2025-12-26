Heavy rain across Southern California continues to cause severe flooding, disastrous conditions

The tail end of the current winter storm over Southern California will finish passing through on Friday, bringing the last round of heavy rain.

Over the past couple of days, the region has received record rainfall rates, with parts of San Bernardino County like Wrightwood that were slammed by dangerous mudslides.

The National Weather Service says the last round of rain from the storm will occur during the day and taper off by the late afternoon before ending overnight.

The potential for flooding remains high because parts of the ground remain heavily saturated. The NWS warns that rainfall will quickly turn into runoff.

Davey Schneider walks on the roof of his storm-damaged home on Dec. 25, 2025, in Wrightwood, Calif. William Liang / AP

An NWS flash flood warning will remain in effect until noon for parts of Los Angeles County, including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Woodland Hills, Encino, Agoura Hills, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass, Bel Air and Sherman Oaks.

Weather officials explained that the storm will come in two waves, with the first hitting through the morning. The coast and valleys of LA County will receive between an inch and 1.5 inches of rain, with parts of the foothills and mountains receiving between an inch to 3 inches.

The second wave will be weaker, with only up to half an inch in some communities.

Conditions will dry out by Saturday, but temperatures will remain low and cool.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: Persistent rainfall from a rainstorm affects commuters and holiday travel on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, California on December 24, 2025. CBS News Bay Area

Evacuation orders and warnings

A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for residents in the Riverwood neighborhood due to the partial release of the Tujunga Dam by LA County Public Works personnel.

Evacuation warnings also remain for the Palisades, Eaton, Franklin, Kenneth, Agua, Owen, and Agua fire areas until 1 p.m. on Friday, according to county officials.

Mayor Karen Bass has continued to urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Road closures

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway at Lankershim in Sun Valley are closed because of flooding. Officials are diverting traffic off the freeway just south of Tuxford Street.