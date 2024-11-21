Bodycam shows suspect stabbing Santa Monica police officer in front of station

Bodycam footage shows how a Santa Monica police officer survived a violent ambush outside of his station last month.

In a video summarizing the events, investigators released security footage of New York resident Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh, 28, assaulting and stealing a set of knives from a Target store a few blocks away from the station. At about 5:20 p.m., security cameras outside the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters show Halaibeh walking toward the station and pushing the call box button to request an officer.

An officer exited the building to speak to two bystanders standing near Halaibeh. The officer told the New York man that he would help him after talking to the other people.

During the conversation, the officer said "I'm kind of nervous with your hand in your jacket like that" after Halaibeh reached into his jacket.

He responded with "You're nervous?" before attacking the officer. The officer briefly fended off his attacker before running around the corner and pulling out his firearm. He fired off two rounds after Halaibeh quickly caught up and continued to attack.

During the close-quarters struggle, the officer threw Halaibeh onto the ground and backed away from him.

Halaibeh stood up and continued to move toward the officer while he told him to get back on the ground. Shortly after, the officer shot two more rounds that dropped Halaibeh, once again. Officers tried to provide first-aid to the suspect until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived. However, it did not work and paramedics pronounced Halaibeh dead at the scene.

The officer sustained multiple stab wounds. Paramedics took him to the hospital but he was released the next day.