Police say suspect who stabbed Santa Monica police officer stole knife from Target earlier that day

Police identify suspect who stabbed Santa Monica police officer outside station over weekend

Police identify suspect who stabbed Santa Monica police officer outside station over weekend

Police identify suspect who stabbed Santa Monica police officer outside station over weekend

Investigators say that the man who stabbed a Santa Monica police officer outside of the department's headquarters over the weekend had just stolen the knife from a Target store earlier in the day.

The stabbing happened on Saturday, Oct. 5 at around 5:20 p.m., when a Santa Monica Police Department officers was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack outside of their station.

The officer, who remains unidentified, ended up opening fire on the suspect and killing him. On Tuesday he was identified as 28-year-old New York State man Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh by police.

After days of investigation, detectives say that Halaibeh is suspected of stealing from a Target store at 420 Broadway just minutes before the attack at the police station happened.

During the robbery, Halaibeh is said to have pushed an employee to the ground before grabbing a box of kitchen knives and running from the store.

"The box was later found abandoned with one knife missing," SMPD's statement said. "This knife, an 8" chef's knife, was used by the subject when he accosted the officer."

Detectives say that Halaibeh has no known criminal history and no known contacts in within the police department.

The officer was released from the hospital the next day and is expected to fully recover.

While the investigation continues, police ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (310) 458-8427.