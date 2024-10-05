Santa Monica police officer hospitalized after being stabbed outside of station; suspect shot and killed

Man shot and killed by police after stabbing Santa Monica officer in unprovoked attack

A Santa Monica police officer was hospitalized after getting stabbed outside of the department's headquarters on Saturday.

The incident happened a little after 5:20 p.m. outside of the Santa Monica Police Department, located in the 300 block of Olympic Drive, according to Police Chief Ramon Batista.

According to the department, the officer was in front of the station collecting information on an unrelated call when the suspect, only identified as a man in his 30s, confronted him.

"He interjected himself into the conversation, as the officer was trying to make contact with this party, that was just trying to bring information forward on an unrelated case," Batista said during a press conference on Saturday.

It was then that the suspect produced a large knife and "unexpectedly and without warning" attacked the officer, Batista said.

"The officer retreated, backed away, drew his sidearm and went around the corner of the building. The suspect followed him, continuing the attack, and it was in that area ... that an officer involved shooting occurred," Batista said. "The officer that was assaulted is the one that discharged his weapon."

Other SMPD officers responding to the area attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man until Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital by other officers for treatment on multiple stab wounds. He is stable and expected to survive, according to police.

"It is my hope that he survives these injuries," Batista said during the press conference.

The officer involved in the attack has not yet been identified, but he is said to be about 35-years-old.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact SMPD at (310) 458-8427.