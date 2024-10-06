Santa Monica police officer released from hospital after stabbing outside headquarters

A Santa Monica police officer was discharged from the hospital after being stabbed outside the department's headquarters over the weekend.

"We are pleased to announce that our officer has been released from the hospital and is now home, focusing on recovery," Santa Monica police said in a statement. "We are all grateful for his dedication to protecting our community and will do everything we can to help him and his family through the hard work of recovering from this attack."

The incident occurred shortly after 5:20 p.m. on Saturday outside the Santa Monica Police Department, located in the 300 block of Olympic Drive, according to Police Chief Ramon Batista.

According to the department, the officer was collecting information about an unrelated call when a man in his 30s "interjected himself into the conversation," Batista stated during a press conference on Saturday.

At that point, the suspect produced a large knife and "unexpectedly and without warning" attacked the officer. "The officer retreated, backed away, drew his sidearm and went around the corner of the building. The suspect followed him, continuing the attack, and it was in that area ... that an officer involved shooting occurred," Batista said. "The officer that was assaulted is the one that discharged his weapon."

Other officers from the Santa Monica Police Department arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the suspect until paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds and was released on Sunday.

"This has been a challenging time, but the unwavering support from our residents has reminded us of the strength in unity," the department continued in their statement. "Our community thrives when we come together, and your encouragement has been a crucial part of the healing process. As we continue to support each other, we reaffirm our commitment to working hand-in-hand for a safer and stronger neighborhood. Together, we are more than a community—we are a team. Thank you for standing with us."