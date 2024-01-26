Big Bear's well-known eagles lay first egg of 2024
Big Bear's famous eagles, Jackie and Shadow, welcomed their first egg of 2024.
Jackie laid the egg Thursday afternoon and it is expected to hatch in about 35 days, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley.
Jackie and Shadow spent days preparing their nest perched above Big Bear Lake before the arrival. Viewers were able to watch Jackie deliver the egg during a live-broadcast on YouTube thanks to Friends of Big Bear Valley.
