Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, faces a sexual abuse lawsuit

A sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed against Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter, attorneys and the alleged victim announced today.

Shannon 'Shay' Ruth, 39, flanked by her attorneys at today's Beverly Hills news conference, tearfully talked about the 2001 incident where she, as a 17-year-old, was allegedly raped by Carter after a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, WA.

Ruth said the incident has had a lasting impact on her life. "For the last 21 years I've lived with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm as a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," said Ruth. She also encouraged other potential victims of Carter to come forward.

Ruth detailed the 2001 incident and said while she was standing in an autograph line, she was invited by Carter to his tour bus after the concert. Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, was given "VIP juice" by Carter, and was then allegedly sexually assaulted on the bus.

The lawsuit further accuses Carter of infecting Ruth with HPV, and the court document says three unnamed "Jane Does" also claim to be assaulted and HPV infected by him.

Representatives for Carter could not be reached for comment.

Ruth's attorney, Mark Boskovich, continued to say that Ruth was a virgin at the time and the civil suit seeks monetary damages, both punitive and compensatory.

"I hope that this is motivation to stop Nick Carter from assaulting and raping more women," said Ruth.