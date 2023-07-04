Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities call off investigation into possible bear attack on Mt. Baldy; no victim located

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities have called off an investigation into a possible bear attack that happened on Mt. Baldy on Monday. 

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area near Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road before 5:15 p.m. after learning of the incident. 

"Aviation assets have visual of possible victim with bears still in area," said a tweet from SBCFD. 

After initial investigation, authorities have determined that the report of the attack was unfounded and called off the search. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.