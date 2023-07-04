Authorities call off investigation into possible bear attack on Mt. Baldy; no victim located
Authorities have called off an investigation into a possible bear attack that happened on Mt. Baldy on Monday.
San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area near Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road before 5:15 p.m. after learning of the incident.
"Aviation assets have visual of possible victim with bears still in area," said a tweet from SBCFD.
After initial investigation, authorities have determined that the report of the attack was unfounded and called off the search.
