Friends and family gather at vigil for woman killed in Hollywood hit-and-run

Friends and family of Erika Edwards, the 37-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood in late-June, gathered to hold a vigil for their lost loved one on Monday.

Edwards, known fondly as "Tilly," was heading home from a dance performance at around 9 p.m. on June 29 when she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon in the 7500 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

In the days since, police have not yet been able to locate the driver, who fled from the area instead of stopping to help Edwards.

Those who gathered placed one candle or flower bouquet at a time outside of the spot where Edwards was hit, remembering her for the brightness she brought to the world.

"I think it was just a part of her personal mission to make people feel seen and heard and give them voices and let them know that it was okay not to be okay," said Yasmine Mzayek, a friend of Tilly's.

She was well-known across the country as a teacher of pole dancing, teaching hundreds of people to perform and express themselves. It's that massive support system that she developed who are now helping her husband wade through the grieving process.

"I've been lifted up by this beautiful community that she built," Kris Edwards said. "I'm not alone. I can get through this, because of what she left me with."

He says that she lived every day trying to support others and make them feel special.

"Every conversation that she had was a one-on-one conversation. She made you feel like the rest of the world didn't matter," Edwards said. "She did that with thousands of people. She did that through dance, she did it through teaching, through being the intelligent person that she was."

Edwards recently spoke with CBS News Los Angeles, pleading with the driver to come forward and provide closure for Tilly's family. Still, the suspect has yet to turn themself in.

Fliers now line the street where Tilly was struck, providing information that could provide someone with enough to come forward to investigators.

As they wait for that, Edwards and his new support system are focused on spreading her message of art and inclusivity.

"She was truly someone who just met people where they were at," Mzayek said. "She believed in knowing that everyone was doing their best."

On Monday, police said that they were not releasing additional details as they believed they possibly knew who the suspect was and didn't want to disclose too much.