Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Hollywood, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood on Sunday, according to police.

The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

Upon arrival, police found the victim dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a blue Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that was last seen heading southbound on Gardner Street from Sunset Boulevard.

There was no description available of the suspect.