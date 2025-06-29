Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Hollywood, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood on Sunday, according to police. 

The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

Upon arrival, police found the victim dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a blue Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that was last seen heading southbound on Gardner Street from Sunset Boulevard. 

There was no description available of the suspect. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.