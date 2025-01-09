Angeles National Forest closed "for public safety" through mid-January

The entire Angeles National Forest will be temporarily closed to the public through January 15 as the area is impacted by the Eaton Fire burning nearby, according to a statement released by the United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

It will be closed from Jan. 8 through Jan. 15 "for public safety and the protection of natural resources," said an alert posted on the USDA website.

Officials issued a number of actions that will also be prohibited within ANF and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument areas, including being anywhere upon ANF land, road or trail.

State, federal and local officers or people working with organized rescue or firefighting forces are exempt from the order. Additionally, people who have a Forest Service Permit that allows them to use roads, trails or areas restricted by regulations are exempt.

Officials say that violation of these prohibitions is punishable by an imprisonment term of no more than six months or a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and up to $10,000 for an organization.

A full list of the areas impacted by the week-long closure can be found here.

The announcement comes as multiple devastating wildfires burn across Los Angeles County, including the Eaton Fire which has burned more than 10,000 acres in the canyons above Altadena and Pasadena, encroaching upon Mt. Wilson.