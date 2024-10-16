Andrew Luster, convicted rapist and Max Factor heir, has early release from prison denied by judge

Andrew Luster, the heir to the Max Factor cosmetics fortune and convicted rapist, had his early release from prison denied by a Ventura County judge on Wednesday.

The decision comes months after a two-person parole panel had actually granted Luster's early release, said a statement from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, the county's full Board of Parole Hearings panel instead opted to reverse that decision after receiving a letter from the DA's office that says the early release should be reversed as it was based on "significant errors of fact surrounding Luster's offenses."

"Our office stands firmly against the release of Andrew Luster," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "His heinous acts, which include drugging and raping his victims, warrant a full and complete prison sentence. During his time in state prison, Luster has continued to minimize his conduct and releasing him would be a grave injustice to the survivors and a threat to public safety."

Luster, now 60, was convicted of 86 felonies in 2003 of drugging and raping three women. He was sentenced to 124 years in prison for the crimes, which included poisoning, rape, sodomy and oral copulation of unconscious victims, the DA's office said.

The district attorney's statement says that Luster "preyed upon young women, primarily in college bars" over a four-year period when he was in his early-30s. He would drug them with gamma hydroxybutyrate, a drug banned in the United States that is more commonly referred to as liquid ecstasy.

"Luster engaged in sadistic sexual abuse of their comatose bodies," the statement said. "In two of the attacks, Luster recorded his rape and sexual abuse of the victims."

The crimes happened between 1996 and 2000.

The case garnered national attention when Luster fled to Mexico during his trial. He was captured months later by Duane Chapman, known more popularly as Dog the Bounty Hunter.