Allen outlet shooting suspect identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

8 victims dead, 7 injured following shooting at Allen Premium Outlets
8 victims dead, 7 injured following shooting at Allen Premium Outlets 02:27

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The gunman who carried out the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoo has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, multiple sources told CBS News Texas.

Garcia, 33, had been living at a motel and did not have a serious criminal history, J.D. Miles reported. He was reportedly working as a security guard.

His parents' Dallas home was searched overnight, Miles reported.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

