Alleged Inglewood school shooter charged with murder and attempted murder

The Monterey Park man accused of shooting two employees of an Inglewood aviation training school last week has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Jesse Figueroa, 40, was an employee at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, the place where he allegedly opened fire and shot the school's dean and her receptionist.

He worked as an unarmed security guard at the school located on Aviation Boulevard near LAX. The shootings took place May 2, around 3:40 p.m. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told CBS News Los Angeles that the alleged gunman "had some disagreement about something he felt that the dean had done."

Butts said the incident was not random, but targeted workplace violence. He said the main victim was the 35-year-old dean, but that the 37-year-old receptionist was also shot. According to Butts, the dean was in critical condition, while the other victim was injured but stable.

Police say that Figueroa was armed with a handgun when he opened fire on the two women. The suspect was detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to Inglewood police. Authorities said a gun was found in his vehicle.

No official announcement had been made as of Tuesday morning that either of the victims had died, but the charges against Figueroa include one count of murder. The names of the victims have not been released.

Spartan College Inglewood Campus president Chris Becker issued a statement earlier. "We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired. Our thoughts are with our two staff members who are in medical care and their families during this time. Counseling services and support are being arranged for students and staff for the coming days."