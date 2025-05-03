Spartan College shooting that left two wounded was workplace violence, Inglewood mayor says

Spartan College employee targeted school's dean and her aide in shooting, Inglewood mayor says

Authorities say that the shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday was workplace violence and that the gunman was working at the school as a security guard.

It happened at around 3:40 p.m. on the school's campus, which is located in the 8900 block of Aviation Boulevard near LAX, Inglewood police said when the incident occurred.

The alleged shooter, who has since been identified as 40-year-old Monterey Park man Jesse Figueroa, was an employee of the school that had been working as an unarmed security guard for about two months, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told CBS News Los Angeles.

"His main victim was the dean," Butts said. "Her receptionist was also shot."

Jesse Figueroa, the alleged gunman that wounded two at Spartan College in Inglewood during a shooting on Friday, May 2, 2025. KCAL News

He says that while the 37-year-old receptionist was in stable condition, the dean has very serious injuries that will have permanent lifetime ramifications. She hasn't yet been publicly identified, but the 35-year-old dean is now brain dead, Butts said. Family members are en route from out of town.

Police say that Figueroa was armed with a handgun when he opened fire on the two women.

"He was a current employee at the college ... had some disagreement about something he felt that the dean had done," Butts said, emphasizing that the incident was not random but targeted workplace violence.

In the hours after the shooting, students and staff at the school sheltered in place as police scoured the campus in search of the suspect and other victims. They located him hours later in Pico-Union, thanks to a 911 call placed by a family member who reported the shooting.

Butts took time to praise the fast work from law enforcement in the midst of a chaotic and fluid situation.

"I spent 37 years in law enforcement, I ran three police departments at LAX, Santa Monica and Inglewood," he said. "This was textbook, picture perfect response, search, lockdown and apprehension."

Figueroa is due in court on Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.