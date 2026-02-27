LAUSD set to resume closed session meeting after FBI raids Alberto Carvalho's home, district headquarters

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education is scheduled to resume a closed-session meeting on Friday afternoon, days after the FBI raided Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home in San Pedro and the district's headquarters in downtown LA.

The meeting is expected to resume around 12:30 p.m. The LAUSD board began the closed-session meeting on Thursday and recessed after about four hours. The only item listed on the agenda was "General Superintendent of Schools."

On Wednesday, the FBI served a series of search warrants at Carvalho's home and the district's headquarters, officials said. Sources told CBS News that the FBI also raided a Florida residence linked to Carvalho. The reason for the warrants is unknown after the FBI confirmed that the underlying affidavit remained under seal.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the investigations in both states are directly related to Carvalho. It's not clear what, if any, wrongdoing Carvalho is accused of. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office would not comment on the investigation, which is standard until potential charges are filed.

Prior to joining the LAUSD in 2022, Carvalho previously served as the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said the investigation predates the Trump administration and is a probe into allegations that Carvalho may have received kickbacks from a business while still superintendent of the Miami school district. The source added that the investigation is not directly tied to the LAUSD or Carvalho's work at the district, and that there is no known culpability or connection to LAUSD.

Operations at the LAUSD seem unaffected as the investigation continues.