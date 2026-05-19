Air quality monitors issue smoke advisory for Southern California wildfires

Air quality monitors issued a smoke advisory as the Bain, Sandy, Verona and Santa Rosa Island wildfires continue to burn in Southern California.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said the portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties near the wildfires can reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups by Tuesday night.

Monitors also predict that smoke from the Santa Rosa Island Fire will move across the ocean and along the coastlines of LA and Orange counties, leading to moderate air quality.

AQMD said that smoke conditions, excluding areas directly next to the active fires, may improve by Wednesday, but this depends on fire activity.

On Tuesday night, crews were fighting the following fires:

AQMD officials recommended that affected residents remain indoors with windows and doors closed with air conditioning or an air purifier running. Avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in air from the outside.

Residents should also avoid burning wood in a fireplace or firepit. AQMD advised people to refrain from burning candles, lighting incense, pan-frying and grilling.

Anyone who must go outside in the smoke advisory zone should wear a properly-fitting N95 or P100 respirator.