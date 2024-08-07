Actor Gabriel Olds charged with multiple sexual assaults

An actor and screenwriter has been arrested on seven felony sexual assault charges for alleged crimes against at least three victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday. Police said he used his status as an Ivy League alumnus of Yale University with success in the film industry to meet women and arrange dates. Several women met him on dating apps.

Detectives said each victim reported that Olds lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounters, then turned violent without seeking their consent. Investigators added they have identified three women that Olds assaulted, as well as two additional women who reported lesser violent sexual conduct.

Officers said a 41-year-old woman reported that Olds raped her at her home in LA in January 2023. Two additional adult victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault.

"We heard the same story again and again," said Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor at LAPD. "Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

According to IMDB, Olds has appeared as an actor on shows such as Six Feet Under, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The LAPD is seeking additional victims and witnesses in the case.