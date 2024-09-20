About 50 teens raid 7-Eleven convenience store in West Los Angeles

About 50 teens raided a 7-Eleven convenience store in West Los Angeles Friday night.

It happened at about 7:25 p.m. in the 8500 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said all of the suspects were between 12 and 15 years old.

No one was injured.

A similar situation happened at the same location in August. In that instance, about 50 masked teens ransacked the store before speeding off on bicycles.

At the time, officers said the teens took off with cigarettes and other merchandise, such as snacks and drinks. Footage shows several suspects climbing onto counters, pushing shelves to the floor and throwing items around the store.

A few days later, on Aug. 16, a group of bike-riding thieves hit three different 7-Eleven locations in Hollywood.

"All of the sudden I saw, I don't know, 40 bikes maybe a little more full of what looked like teenagers," one witness said on Aug. 16. "It's frustrating because it keeps happening."