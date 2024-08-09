Los Angeles County 7-Eleven raided and ransacked by 50 masked teens

About 50 masked teens rushed into a Los Angeles 7-Eleven and ransacked the convenience store before speeding off on bicycles Friday night.

The chaos happened at about 8 a.m. inside a 7-Eleven at Olympic and La Cienega Boulevards. During the madness, clerks pushed a panic alarm, notifying the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers said the teens took off with a bunch of cigarettes. Police got there after the teens had left and did not arrest anyone.

No one was injured.