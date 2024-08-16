Group of thieves riding bikes hit two 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood

Two 7-Eleven stores hit by thieves riding bikes in Hollywood area

Two 7-Eleven stores hit by thieves riding bikes in Hollywood area

Two 7-Eleven stores hit by thieves riding bikes in Hollywood area

A group of thieves riding bikes ransacked a pair of 7-Eleven stores in the Hollywood area on Friday, marking the second week in a row that a similar incident has taken place.

The first store, located on Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, happened at around 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that a group of males riding bikes, appearing to be in their late teens or early 20s, targeted the store, breaking a window before taking off towards Wilton Place.

Just about 20 minutes later, another 7-Eleven store was targeted, this time in the 5700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, police said.

In this instance the group of bike riders entered the store, shattering a front window and taking off with an undisclosed amount of product, LAPD said.

While they haven't connected the two incidents, police say that the two thefts took place just over two miles apart.