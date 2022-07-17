Watch CBS News
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes 14 miles off coast of Newport Beach

An earthquake struck off the coast of Newport Beach early Sunday morning. 

The 3.6 magnitude quake happened at 3:41 a.m., a little more than 14 miles southwest of Newport Beach. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a hypocentric depth of 10 kilometers (or 6.2 miles). 

No damage or injury was reported as a result. 

This earthquake comes as the most recent in a string of earthquakes that have affected Southern California in recent days, after another 3.6 magnitude struck off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday, followed by a pair of earthquakes near the Salton Sea, a 3.3 magnitude near Lytle Creek in San Bernardino and a 4.6 magnitude quake in Ridgecrest -- all on Thursday. 

First published on July 17, 2022 / 10:31 AM

