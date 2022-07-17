3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes 14 miles off coast of Newport Beach

An earthquake struck off the coast of Newport Beach early Sunday morning.

The 3.6 magnitude quake happened at 3:41 a.m., a little more than 14 miles southwest of Newport Beach.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a hypocentric depth of 10 kilometers (or 6.2 miles).

No damage or injury was reported as a result.

This earthquake comes as the most recent in a string of earthquakes that have affected Southern California in recent days, after another 3.6 magnitude struck off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday, followed by a pair of earthquakes near the Salton Sea, a 3.3 magnitude near Lytle Creek in San Bernardino and a 4.6 magnitude quake in Ridgecrest -- all on Thursday.