Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattle Ridgecrest

An earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area Thursday evening.

The magnitude-4.6 quake struck at 6:19 p.m., a little over 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earlier Thursday, a quake struck near the Salton Sea just before noon and near Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County at 12:30 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.