3.6M quake strikes off coast of San Diego near San Clemente Island

An earthquake shook near the United States-Mexico border early Wednesday morning. 

The 3.6 magnitude quake struck just before 3:30 a.m., about 25 miles south of San Clemente Island, located off the coast of Southern California.

According to United States Geological Survey, the minor earthquake occurred at a hypocentral depth of 16 miles. 

San Clemente Island is the southernmost of the Channel Islands, and is owned by the United States Navy, who utilize the 21 mile stretch of land for their Naval Base Coronado. 

The island is located nearly 70 miles from La Jolla. 

First published on July 13, 2022 / 4:31 AM

