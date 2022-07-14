Pair of earthquakes strike near Salton Sea
A pair of earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea Thursday morning, hitting the area back-to-back within a minute's time.
The first quake happened about two and a half miles southwest of the area at 11:54:03 a.m., measuring at a 3.3 magnitude before a second quake measuring magnitude 2.5 occurred at 11:54:56 a.m., less than two miles away.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor was at a hypocentral depth of 4 kilometers, while the second was 2.4 kilometers.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result.
The Salton Sea, which lies on the San Andreas Fault, is a popular tourist destination at times, as it's one of the Southern California's most recognized highly saline bodies of water.
