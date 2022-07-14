Watch CBS News
3.3 earthquake shakes Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An earthquake shook the San Bernardino County area right in the middle of lunchtime Thursday.

The magnitude-3.3 quake struck at 12:30 p.m., about 6 miles east-northeast of Lytle Creek, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a magnitude-2.9 aftershock about an hour later.

The lunchtime quake follows a pair of similar-sized temblors that struck near the Salton Sea just before noon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 1:02 PM

