8 firefighters injured after their truck rolls over on an Orange County freeway
Helicopters landed on the CA-241 Toll Road after a fire department truck rolled over and injured eight people, according to police.
The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6:50 p.m. near SR-133. California Highway Patrol investigators said a ladder in the roadway caused the fire truck and the vehicle in front of it to swerve. The hand crew collided with a nearby guard rail and overturned.
Initially, police believed 12 firefighters were injured, but updated the number to eight total: six very seriously hurt and two with minor injuries. Helicopters airlifted all of the victims to area hospitals.
CHP officers issued a 5-hour closure for the freeway's northbound lanes shortly after the crash.
Video of the collision site showed that the rolled-over vehicle had a decal on its side that read "Orange County Fire Authority Santiago Hand Crew." Officers said the firefighters were fighting the Airport Fire before the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.