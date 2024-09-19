8 firefighters injured after their truck rolls over on an Orange County freeway

12 injured after fire department vehicle rolls over on Orange County freeway

Helicopters landed on the CA-241 Toll Road after a fire department truck rolled over and injured eight people, according to police.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6:50 p.m. near SR-133. California Highway Patrol investigators said a ladder in the roadway caused the fire truck and the vehicle in front of it to swerve. The hand crew collided with a nearby guard rail and overturned.

Initially, police believed 12 firefighters were injured, but updated the number to eight total: six very seriously hurt and two with minor injuries. Helicopters airlifted all of the victims to area hospitals.

The truck had an Orange County Fire Authority decal on it. KCAL News

CHP officers issued a 5-hour closure for the freeway's northbound lanes shortly after the crash.

Video of the collision site showed that the rolled-over vehicle had a decal on its side that read "Orange County Fire Authority Santiago Hand Crew." Officers said the firefighters were fighting the Airport Fire before the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.