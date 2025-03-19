Watch CBS News
11-year-old allegedly killed by mother at Santa Ana hotel

11-year-old found dead in Santa Ana hotel, mother in custody
11-year-old found dead in Santa Ana hotel, mother in custody

Detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy at a Santa Ana hotel Wednesday after the mother placed a 911 call, allegedly stating that she murdered her son. 

Police say they responded to the call and arrived at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Orange County Airport and located a woman inside one of the rooms, who had ingested an unknown substance, and allegedly stabbed her son multiple times.

Sgt. Natalie Garcia said it appears the boy was stabbed with a knife, which was recovered by police at the scene. "It's a very tragic event," she said. 

The 48-year-old woman was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be treated for the substance she ingested. 

Around 9:15 a.m., the boy was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, police said.

This is a developing story.  

