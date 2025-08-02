1 teen killed, 2 others wounded in Coachella shooting

One teenage boy was killed and two others were wounded during a shooting in Coachella on Saturday.

It happened at around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 49000 block of Corte Molino, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered three adolescent males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the release said.

One of the boys was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

RSO homicide investigators assumed the investigation and have yet to determine a motive or identify a potential suspect in the incident.

No further information was provided as the investigation continues.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact RSO's Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990 or homicide investigators at (951) 955-2777.