One dead, one injured following single-car crash in Reseda
Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street.
Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver sedan, lying on its side against a light pole.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity.
A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition.
Investigators were unable to provide further information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.