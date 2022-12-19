One dead, one injured following single-car crash in Reseda

Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver sedan, lying on its side against a light pole.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity.

A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition.

Investigators were unable to provide further information.