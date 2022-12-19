Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, one injured following single-car crash in Reseda

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. 

Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver sedan, lying on its side against a light pole. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity. 

A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition. 

Investigators were unable to provide further information. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.