Watch Live: FBI, Secret Service officials testify about Trump shooting at Senate hearing

Washington — Top officials with the U.S. Secret Service and FBI are testifying before two Senate committees Tuesday about the security lapses that led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
The joint hearing with FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate and Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe marks the third congressional proceeding in just over a week focused on the shooting at Trump's rally, where he and two others were injured, and one attendee was killed. Abbate and Rowe are testifying before members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Judiciary Committee.
The fallout from the July 13 attack led to the resignation of former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who announced her decision to step down from her post just one day after she faced sharp criticism from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Rowe, the agency's deputy director, was appointed to temporarily lead the Secret Service.
The Secret Service has faced significant criticism in the wake of the attack, as questions have arisen as to how the gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to gain access to a rooftop so close to where Trump was addressing the crowd of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper after firing eight rounds from the roof of a building belonging to AGR International, which was outside the security perimeter controlled by the agency.
FBI officials told reporters Monday that they believe Crooks used the building's HVAC system and piping to climb up onto the roof, and he was spotted wearing a backpack and walking near the AGR building roughly 15 minutes before opening fire.
Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, said the shooter also searched for information related to power plants, mass shooting events, improvised explosive devices and the assassination attempt against the prime minister of Slovakia in May.
The former president has agreed to speak with the FBI about the assassination attempt, Rojek said, an interview that Trump later said will take place on Thursday.
Durbin raises concerns with "easy access" to AR-style firearms
Durbin, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, likened the assassination attempt to the plot of a fiction book and questioned how a 20-year-old was able to evade the Secret Service and fire at the former president and Republican presidential nominee.
"There's more to this story and other aspects that we ought to consider as well," Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said, raising concerns with what he said is the "widespread" and "easy access" to AR-style weapons.
Durbin's focus on the firearm used in the shooting and the need to combat gun violence echoed comments from House Democrats on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees during hearings last week.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, also delivered brief remarks, in which he called for accountability.
"Somebody's got to be fired," the South Carolina senator said. "Nothing is going to change until somebody loses their job."
Paul says Trump attack was "monumental failure"
Sen. Rand Paul, the ranking Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, somberly recalled the events of July 13. He accused the media of "shamefully" moving on and said he was seeking answers about how the security failure occurred.
"There is no question that this was a monumental failure by the Secret Service," Paul said. "What remains unclear is who specifically failed, how they failed and what must be done to ensure that something like this never happens again."
Paul said investigators must now focus on why the roof and grounds were left unattended, and why Trump was allowed to take the stage.
"It is our duty and our utmost responsibility to ensure that we learn from this failure and hold those responsible accountable," he concluded.
Homeland Security committee chair calls security lapses "inexcusable" as hearing convenes
Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, kicked off the joint hearing with an opening statement, in which he decried the attack at Trump's rally and the security failures that allowed the gunman to gain access to the roof of the AGR building and fire eight rounds before he was killed.
"This was an attack on our democracy. Americans should be able to attend a political rally and express their political beliefs without fear of violence," Peters said. "And political candidates for our nation's highest office should be confident their safety will never be compromised for their service."
The Michigan senator said the attack is a "shocking reminder" that the threat of political violence is "alive and well." He called the security and planning failures "inexcusable."
Peters said the committee still needs information from the Secret Service about the resources at the rally, including counter sniper teams, as well as what he called a "problematic" communications style.
Rowe will tell senators he "cannot defend" why roof of AGR building wasn't better secured
In his opening statement, Rowe will tell senators that one of his first actions after being appointed acting director of the Secret Service was to travel to the site of the shooting in Butler, when it was no longer a crime scene, to gain a better understanding of how the Secret Service protection of Trump failed.
He said he inspected the site and the AGR building and laid in a prone position to evaluate the gunman's line of site.
"What I saw made me ashamed," he will tell the committees, according to excerpts of his opening statement obtained by CBS News. "As a career law enforcement officer, and a 25-year veteran with the Secret Service, I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured."
Cheatle told lawmakers on the Oversight Committee last week that she had not visited the site in Butler.
Rowe will reveal that to prevent similar security lapses from happening again, event site security plans will be thoroughly vetted by "multiple experienced supervisors" before they're put in place.
The acting director will also tell senators what other measures the Secret Service has implemented in the weeks since the shooting, including elevating the protective posture of those under its protection and reinforcing details "appropriately."
Rowe will say that the Secret Service is actively conducting threat assessments for each protectee and will continue to make adjustments based on those analyses. He will tell senators that the Secret Service has started protecting six more people, including Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance and his family and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
For the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which kicks off Aug. 19, Rowe will tell senators that he will make sure protection there is "strong and effective."
What Wray told House lawmakers
Crooks' gun, an AR-style rifle, had a collapsible stock, and FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee last week that the feature may explain why the weapon was difficult for people to see.
Wray revealed several new details about the gunman's actions in the run-up to the attack, though he said the FBI still has not found a motive. Crooks became focused on Trump on July 6, one week before the shooting, and conducted a Google search on that day for "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy," a reference to President John F. Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, according to Wray. Crooks also registered for the rally in Butler on July 6, the FBI leader said.
Wray revealed that Crooks flew a drone near the site of the rally roughly two hours before he opened fire. He said investigators recovered the drone in Crooks' vehicle, and the bureau believes he was watching video streamed from the device to scout the area.
The FBI chief also said agents recovered a total of three "relatively crude" explosive devices: two from Crooks' vehicle and one from his residence. Crooks had a transmitter that would have allowed him to detonate the devices in his car remotely, but the receivers on the bombs were turned off, Wray said.
