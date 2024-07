Secret Service acting chief presents images, "cannot defend" Trump rally security lapse During a Senate hearing, Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. testified that he "cannot defend" the security lapses surrounding the building a shooter used to target former President Donald Trump near a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Rowe used images of the building's roof to depict what he recalls from inspecting the site. "What I saw made me ashamed," Rowe told senators on Capitol Hill.