Authorities, witnesses identify victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night as My My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63. Two additional victims were identified Monday afternoon as Xiujuan Yu, 57, and Valentino Alvero, 68. Officials withheld the names of the other victims, pending notification of their relatives. However, witnesses identified Star Dance Studio owner Ming Wei Ma as one of the deceased. Joy Benedict reports.