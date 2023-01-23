Monterey Park mass shooting: Witness describes the chaotic scene inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio

A witness described the chaotic and horrific scene inside the Star Ballroom Dance studio, the Monterey Park mass shooting site.

"I just saw him, to shoot, to hold the gun, so I run... and I hide myself," said the witness who wished to stay anonymous.

The suspect was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added.

As of 5:00 p.m., ten people have been killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

Based on preliminary accounts, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the suspect was described as an Asian male between the age of 30 to 50.

Sources have confirmed to CBS News that an apparent suspect has died.

According to the sources, it appears the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van which was the subject of an armed standoff with Torrance police on Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards, next to the Del Amo Mall.

Luna later confirmed that the man found in the white van was, in fact, the mass shooting suspect. Luna identified him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

The witness claimed that the man came to the dance studio to find his wife. Authorities have not confirmed the motive behind the deadly shooting.

"He found his wife there," the witness said. "He started to shooting everybody... when they dance."

The witness said the suspect opened fire on the ballroom without saying anything.

The witness could not confirm that the gunman was the same man law enforcement had described. However, she did say that the clothes in the photo distributed by authorities seemed similar to the gunman.

The woman hopes to pay her respects and pray for everybody involved.

"I don't want to be thinking anything now," said the witness. "I just want to go to the town hall to pray for everybody and, um, that's all I need to take a rest."